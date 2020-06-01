Indians don’t accept land ownership. Hear Shawnee Chief Tecumseh’s words: “No tribe has the right to sell (the land]), even to each other, much less to strangers. Sell a country! Why not sell the air, the great sea, as well as the earth? Did not the Great Spirit make them all for the use of his children?” White settlers disagree. Bountiful days for Native American seasonal hunting grounds fade into the mists of yesteryear. Yet, place names echo their Indian heritage: Cacapon, “Medicine Waters”; Logan, “Mingo Chieftain”; Tu-Endie-Wei, “Point Between Two Waters”; Watoga, “Starry Waters”; Kanawha, “Place of White Rock”; Monongahela, “Curling Waters River”; Ohio, “Beautiful”; Pocahontas, “Powhatan Chief’s daughter”; and Mingo, “Stealthy”.
Arriving European settlers found old-growth forest covering West Virginia. In 1880 two-thirds of original forests remained within West Virginia Appalachians. Logging virtually deforested West Virginia by 1920. Concurrently, coal mining flourished when railroads carved routes through the Appalachians. During 1890-1912, West Virginia miners suffered the highest national death rate. Unbearable conditions precipitated the Mine Wars (1912-1921). By the 1950s, coal operators accelerated mechanization of mining. This culminated in 1970s’ mountaintop removal and drastic reduction in jobs. Over the years, West Virginia miner’s blood, sweat, and tears fueled the country’s coal-fired power plants. In 2015, coal still produced 30% of the nation’s electricity. Resource extraction yielded hazardous jobs for those years. Today’s decline of West Virginia population accompanies more job loss.
Even with scars from deforestation and extraction industries, West Virginia possesses unique beauty not seen elsewhere. Tecumseh knew and John Denver sang “Almost heaven, West Virginia” in “Country Roads.” Having gone full circle, parks and forests revive tattered spirits. Renewing our aspirations, Mother Nature supplants property ownership. West Virginians heed the call to conserve, respect, and revere our cherished home. There’s no place like West Virginia.
Roger Combs
Ona