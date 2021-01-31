Recently you published a piece from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy advocating against consideration of reducing or eliminating the personal income tax. They desired to maintain state spending or increase it on their priorities some of which (education) are valuable — others of which are just the perpetuation of the welfare state. They predicted fiscal woe if such a measure were considered.
I then decided to look into the fiscal woes of four states (Texas, Washington, Florida and Tennessee) that have no personal income tax. In the last decade they have suffered from 8 million-plus population increases, massive economic and job growth, strong in-migration of corporate headquarters, and budget surpluses. Oracle and Tesla have just moved to Texas. Washington suffers from only having Costco, Amazon, Boeing, and Microsoft located there, and Wall Street is planning to move many operations to Florida, Texas and Tennessee since technology now permits remote, seamless workloads.
Obviously, I am being a bit facetious, but herein is an economic opportunity and a pitfall. The advent of work from home via technology means that corporate America can move their workforce anywhere they so choose. Given that, taxes do matter, because all of the states benefitting are without a personal income tax. Therein lies opportunity for West Virginia if they grasp the meaning of these changes. I recently ran my office for two weeks from North Carolina using a cellphone, laptop computer, and 5G broadband, which they have and we don’t.
In conclusion, I have no idea what the Legislature is thinking, but if we have a chance to suffer like these four states, then bring it on, because West Virginia needs as much of this woe as possible.
David K. Perdue
Huntington