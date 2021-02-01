In April 2019, a scientific paper proposed a “Global Deal for Nature” (GDN), a plan to save the diversity of life on Earth from the climate crisis. The GDN will prevent the average global temperature from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius by formally protecting 30% of the Earth’s natural habitats and securing an additional 20% of the planet as climate stabilization areas by 2050. Preserving 50% of the planet as intact natural habitats by 2050 is the only path that will enable a climate-resilient future. To make progress toward that goal, a new “Campaign for Nature” will reach an interim goal of protecting 30% of land and waters by the year 2030. The Biden administration has agreed to protect Earth by joining the campaign and making relevant national policies.
If our state leaders will join our national leaders to commit to the bi-partisan 30x30 Campaign, West Virginia can reap the benefits in new jobs and better health. A good first step is to think about future generations and inform ourselves of this campaign by visiting https://www.campaignfornature.org/. A good second step is to encourage Sens. Shelly Moore Capito and Joe Manchin to confirm President Biden’s selection for secretary of the Department of Interior, Deborah Haaland, an early champion of the 30x30 Campaign. Interior oversees most of our public lands. A good third step is to encourage Gov. Jim Justice and other state leaders to join the campaign and steer our state to a brighter future.
Consider joining one of the many state organizations supporting our outdoor heritage, and help them work for the goal of the 30x30 Campaign. Maybe you can ensure your favorite hunting, fishing, boating, or hiking spots will be protected for your grandchildren.
Doug Wood
Hurricane, W.Va.