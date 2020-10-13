With the forest fires raging in the western states, some leading Democrats are blaming President Trump for the forest fires and calling him a climate arsonist.
Decades ago, our scientists were saying that we were in the beginning of an ice age. Time proved the scientists wrong. Even before this the scientists were saying that the world was heading toward a food famine because of the increasing population and not enough food production. The scientists were wrong again.
President Trump withdrew us from the Paris World Accord because it was too restrictive to our economy and allowed the world’s top polluters — China and India — to basically do nothing for the foreseeable future.
Some of the leading scientists and politicians now say that we must take drastic action to save our planet from global warming.
I believe that we must do what we can reasonably do to protect our environment, but we should not go so far as to harm our economy and reduce our standard of living.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio