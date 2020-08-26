I’m no one special, just a registered voter. However, I fear my mail-in vote will not be delivered to be cast, due to “restructuring” at the U.S. Postal Service.
You see, my roommate is among the vulnerable, due to several health conditions that would make contracting COVID-19 especially deadly for him. I, myself, have a health concern, asthma, that puts me among the vulnerable, as well. My husband, the healthy one among us, will be voting by mail, too, so as to limit his exposure to help protect us.
We are not unique here. Most West Virginia households have someone who is vulnerable to this disease. Many wish to vote by mail to protect themselves and/or their loved ones.
Also, we need to consider our many West Virginia seniors, disabled, long-haul drivers, public servants, military service personnel and other working West Virginians who travel for their jobs and regularly vote by mail by absentee ballot.
Most West Virginians rely on the USPS for delivery of needed medications, many of whom are experiencing longer and longer delays in shipment. People are already suffering due to the slowing and stagnation of our national postal service.
This constitutionally mandated service must be protected to protect our ability to cast our vote and have them counted.
The cornerstone of democracy is the power of our vote.
Simply put, if we cannot vote by mail, that power and the power of our Constitution has been stripped, and decries the end of our democracy.
I called my congressional leaders today. I recommend all West Virginians, all Americans, do the same.
Protecting the USPS is protecting our democracy.
Eve Marcum-Atkinson
Huntington