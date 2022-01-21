I read with interest your editorial about nuclear power and the possibility of having 300-megawatt nuclear plants deployed to meet energy needs in the state.
Setting aside some obvious issues like nuclear waste, the cost to ratepayers, and that there are no such plants operating in the U.S.; one sentence in the essay really stuck out to me:
“Owners of coal plants need to decide whether they are worth the expense that will be required to keep them operating. ...”
With all due respect, our utility monopolies own most of the coal-fired power plant capacity in West Virginia, and whether it is worth the expense to ratepayers is a decision of the Public Service Commission. Recently, the PSC approved an expense of hundreds of millions of ratepayer dollars to keep AEP-owned power plants open an extra 12 years, even though other states’ customers currently benefit from the plants. In the coming months, the PSC will also decide if ratepayers should be forced to pay for the purchase price of these plants that are currently for other states. All this, while AEP customers in West Virginia have seen rate increases of 150% over 15 years.
While your sentence maybe is how it should be — a private business making its own business decision about what risk it wants to take in the free market — that is not how things work here. Private businesses (utilities) go to the government and ask it to force the rest of us to pay for its business decisions.
Instead of thinking up new power plant schemes (whether coal or nuclear) to force families to pay for, we should help West Virginians produce or reduce the power they use. Let the utilities use the free market for their power and help us do the rest ourselves, thanks.
Emmett Pepper
Policy director,
Energy Efficient WV
Charleston
People simply won’t move to
a state with poor broadband
The season of fear, the 2022 legislative session, is upon us, and as usual the Republicans are wringing their hands about ways to hang on to our dwindling population and encourage more (hopefully younger) people to relocate to West Virginia.
Here’s one easy solution that is within the comprehension and probably the ability of even politicians — rock solid broadband internet. No one from a populous area that has 500 Mbps speeds and up, and easy, affordable access to cable or fiber internet is going to want to move to West Virginia, where if you’re getting 1 Mbps you’re doing really, really good.
We have suffered through years of Frontier Communications’ neglect and indifference. We pay $70 a month for what Frontier laughingly calls “broadband lite.” When it works, which is only when it feels like it, we might get up to 1 Mbps upload speeds. On a good day. And only briefly. It is never something you can rely on, let alone depend on for things like the distance learning or working from home as required by the global pandemic. If there is one thing that COVID-19 should have taught us, it’s that reliable internet and the information it delivers can literally make the difference between life and death.
Unfortunately, Frontier Communications is not reliable. Nor are many other internet providers in West Virginia. It’s past time for the Legislature to talk about doing something. If you want people to stop leaving, or relocate here, give us rock solid broadband internet.
Monty Fowler
Huntington
Which ‘West Virginia values’
is Sen. Manchin protecting?
I recently received an email request to call Sen. Joe Manchin and “thank him for bringing West Virginia values to Washington and ask him to do whatever it takes to pass his bill to secure our elections and protect our freedom to vote.” West Virginia values and specifically his bill. Really?
For over 30 years, “Wild and Wonderful West Virginia” signs along the roadways proudly welcomed visitors entering our state. After Joe Manchin was elected governor, the signs were abruptly changed to “West Virginia — Open for Business.” Citizens were outraged, and the governor’s office later claimed the change was temporary. In a subsequent vote residents selected “Wild, Wonderful West Virginia” as the preferred phrase. So the “temporary” roadway entrance signs were changed back to reflect to values of West Virginia citizens, not the governor at that time.
So why are we currently inundated with advertising to convince us of Manchin’s concern for West Virginia that should be demonstrated by his actions? Because an internet search “manchin scandal” reveals actions that do not reflect the values of most Americans, much less West Virginians.
Richard Hemann
Kenova