The Biden administration has purchased more than 354 million Chinese-made COVID test kits to be sent to United States homes. It is an outrage that taxpayer dollars are being used on Chinese kits when U.S. alternatives are available. Why isn’t the Biden administration supporting American manufacturers and jobs?
The Chinese released the coronavirus on the United States and the world. This coronavirus has killed Americans and has disrupted our lives for the past few years. China is committing massive human rights abuses and even greater genocide on its 12 million Uyghur citizens.
During the pandemic, we should have learned that we must break our dependence on the Chinese for medical and personal protective equipment.
The United States has defended freedom and human rights all over the world. Our reaction to China’s abuses is in sharp contrast to our past. The Biden administration has failed to stand up to China and condemn its crimes against humanity. We should have implemented economic punishment and worked with our allies and friends to do the same. In 2020, 39 U.N. member nations condemned the increasing number of reports of gross human rights violations. It is time President Biden organizes the world over these Chinese atrocities to humanity and other punitive measures. It is also time that our corporations and professional sports stop putting their love of money first and stop funding the Chinese regime. Put America first!
