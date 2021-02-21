President Biden is supporting the teachers unions over our children. The scientists say that our children can safely attend school. While our children are being kept out of school, our competitors over the world have their children in school and are experiencing no problems.
Our country has several problems concerning getting our children back into school. Biden and the Democrats are the major problem. Another problem is the teachers unions in major cities. In these cities, teachers unions are in control, and they are failing our children, even when they are in school. Academically, the students in these inner city schools are many years behind. Private or charter schools are giving their students a good education. The top educators and Republicans have been trying to give the students from these failing schools a “freedom of choice” — a right to leave these failing public city schools to go to private or charter schools which have a record of high achievement. The teachers unions don’t want private or charter schools because public schools will then lose their students and as such, lose government money and power.
There is no reason teachers can’t be teaching in schools. Most of the older teachers can soon be vaccinated. Also the government has spent billions of dollars to make the schools safe.
President Biden must pressure these teachers unions to let the teachers teach our kids in a school environment.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio