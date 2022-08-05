Knowing the importance of oil and gas exports to the Russian economy, Congress rightfully proposed we ban Russian oil imports — leading President Biden to announce his recent executive order, doing just that.
Now the U.S. should double down on this approach and hit Russia where it hurts.
A border carbon adjustment — which would hold countries like China and Russia accountable for their pollution through a fee at the border — offers a pathway forward to secure American interests for the long-term. Because American industry is already much cleaner and more efficient than its overseas competitors, a border carbon adjustment would boost manufacturing here in West Virginia and promote U.S. energy independence.
While the U.S. and the West invested in efficiency and clean technologies, Russia did not. And today, Russian products are on average four times more carbon-intensive than American-made products, making Russia one of the highest-polluting economies in the world. This offers the U.S. an opportunity.
We should hold Russian manufacturers accountable and charge them for their pollution. If implemented, a border carbon adjustment would significantly undermine Putin’s economic strength and ability to coerce Europe. As Putin’s oil czar openly admitted, a border carbon adjustment would cause “greater damage to the (Russian) economy” than sanctions.
I urge our members of Congress — including Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito — to consider this strategy. In one fell swoop, we could simultaneously crowd out various Russian products and boost “Made In America” in their place. This approach would deliver a healthier environment and a stronger U.S. economy — all at the expense of Russian oligarchs.
Jared Stewart
Morgantown
Sen. Manchin has betrayed the trust of West Virginians
When my Social Security check is deposited, I have one comma. I pay the rent; there is no comma. Millions of us live month-to-month. Sen. Joe Manchin has multiple commas in his financial portfolio.
He owns Enersystems, a privately owned fossil fuel company with a net worth of $1 million to $5 million. His main concern: keeping his hands deep in the pockets of his lobbyists, donors and wealthy coal/oil company owners. He recently met with Harold Hamm, a fracking billionaire, at the U.S. Capitol. He also profits from the family coal business blind trust fortune made possible from the blood, sweat and back-breaking hard work of coal miners. He is ignoring climate change and low-income families.
With his bank balance, total disregard of climate change warnings and the crisis that low-income people struggle with daily, he is one selfish, greedy man holding climate control hostage and blocking Americans from having a better life. Manchin wasted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s efforts when he would not agree to what he initiated, watered down to his terms and specifications. He used a warped excuse of inflation and not taxing the rich.
He can’t be trusted to negotiate in good faith. He has disconnected himself from helping Earth, America and Americans for his own personal financial gains. He opposes the filibuster, disenfranchises low-income families and harms the planet on every issue. Manchin is abusing the oath he took and the office he holds.
West Virginia voters need to let their voices be heard and take action: Give him notice that his lack of effort to help Americans and climate change by requesting the West Virginia Democratic Party censure him. Find a Democratic candidate with ambition and determination who will “do the work for the people” in Washington, D.C., and in 2024, vote Manchin out of office.
Michele P. Krakowski
Pascong, R.I.