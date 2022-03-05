World War I was touted as the conflict to end all wars, only to be followed by World War II, totaling 60 million to 85 million deaths, comparable to 13th century Mongol conquests. The War of the Triple Alliance (1864-1870) manifested the most destructive hostilities, where two-thirds of the Paraguayan population was killed.
In warfare, civilian deaths typically exceed combatant casualties. Lasting war effects on individuals beyond potential death encompass debilitating injuries, illness, malnutrition, post-traumatic stress, depression and anxiety, among others.
On Feb. 24, Vladimir Putin perpetrates an unprovoked attack on Ukraine. He threatens nuclear annihilation of any country daring to interfere with his diabolical assault on Ukraine. He blindsides the United Nations with his audacity by ignoring national sovereignty. He believes rules don’t apply to him.
Ukrainian President Zelensky points out, “There is nothing that could possibly explain why the kindergartens and civilian infrastructure are being shelled.” However, we’ve seen this and more from Putin in Syria when he propped up Bashar al-Assad. Putin hopes to gain from disruption of world order. His autocratic approach and philosophy stand antithetical to peace and prosperity reaped from the Iron Curtain’s demise.
In 1947 at West Point, Dwight D. Eisenhower declares, “War is mankind’s most tragic and stupid folly. To seek or advise its deliberate provocation is a black crime against all men. Though you follow the trade of the warrior, you do so in the spirit of Washington — not of Genghis Khan. For Americans, only threat to our way of life justifies resort to conflict.” At the U.N. in 1961, the destructive nature of nuclear weapons prompts John F. Kennedy to contend, “Mankind must put an end to war, or war will put an end to mankind.” Nowadays, Putin embracing war aims to destroy “life, liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” on a global scale.
