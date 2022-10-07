Threats of nuclear war are ramping up between two of the world’s most powerful enemies, America’s Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Mr. Biden threatens Russia with retaliation over Ukraine’s ongoing battle for freedom from Russian military encroachment. Mr. Biden says, “America will defend with appropriate force against any military action by Russia, against any member of NATO countries.” Biden knows Ukraine is not a NATO member.
One possible scenario: There is now a strong possibility of Putin exploding a small, tactical nuclear device in Ukraine as threatened, forcing the U.S. and NATO to retaliate. Putin would then claim that NATO has violated the no-first-use agreement, not Russia. This could be a set-up to World War III, and both men know Russia has a huge stockpile of nuclear weapons, 20-plus known versions. Here in the in U.S., nearly empty bins and few in Europe except gravity bombs, leaving us to use our intercontinental nuclear-tipped cruise weapons known as ICBMs, which could certainly ruin Putin’s day and consequently ours.
When America drew down its stocks of all nuclear weapons to make the world safer, Russia built their stocks up and made no secret of that, proving once again our politicians know what’s best for America.
