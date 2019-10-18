Reject proposed city pay raises
With regard to the proposed salary raises for Huntington’s administrators and council members, just because other cities are doing it doesn’t mean we have to.
This “keeping up with the Joneses” argument as far as salaries go forgets that Huntington is a lot smaller than it was decades ago. The administrative end of things seems to have grown steadily larger, while the number of employees who actually provide services has grown smaller or basically stayed the same.
Do we really need a mayor AND a city manager with six-figure salaries? Only one of them is (or should be) actually doing the day-to-day running of things.
And while I’m sure council members would appreciate a little more money, I would rather see that money go toward more people to police the streets so calls for things other than shootings and overdoses get answered; more people for code enforcement, so concerns are addressed in less than a year; more money for fixing things like drainage and street issues; and more money for cleaning up problem areas.
Monty Fowler
Huntington
Rain and parades go together?
Somebody up there hates parades. It’s true. Check your records. In 2017 the Fire Prevention Parade was postponed due to rainy weather. And now this year the Fire Prevention Parade was postponed due to rainy weather.
It didn’t rain all summer, but start up a parade and guess what.
Frank Weber
Huntington
A few questions for Carol Miller
I have sent the following questions to Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. I will happily share responses when I get them.
Do you support separating families and putting legal asylum seekers on detention camps at the U.S. southern border?
Do you support the relaxing of air and water pollution standards?
Do you support sending U.S. troops to protect Saudi Arabia even after we have sold them billions of dollars worth of advanced military hardware?
Do you believe it is acceptable for the president to seek help in elections from foreign governments?
Do you agree with President Trump that members of the media are “scum” and “enemies of the people”?
Do you agree with President Trump that some of your congressional colleagues are “savages”?
Thank you for your time, and I await your response.
Michael Stroeher
Huntington