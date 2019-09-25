In Marshall University, in my West Virginia hometown, there is a building named Jenkins Hall after a Confederate general and slave owner. Naming a building after General Jenkins, given his past record, puts a racist stain on Marshall University. The building should instead be named after a distinguished African American.
This is part of a larger picture of the racism that has been so prevalent throughout U.S. history. Not only was slavery in practice in the antebellum South. Native Americans nearly became extinct in the 19th century due to genocide committed by white settlers at the behest of the U.S. government. Then there was Jim Crow legislation which discriminated against people of color.
Even today there are powerful people who want to bring back Jim Crow. Laws are being passed to suppress the vote in minority communities. These people are only interested in lining their pockets by exploiting people of color.
We now have a president in the White House who is a racist who spews hatred. There has been a vast increase in the number of white supremacist groups in the U.S. just since Trump became president. They have been responsible for mass shootings and other acts of terrorism against the very people they hate.
Yes, we need to do something about guns. But we need to do something about racism, like giving reparations to groups who have been victimized by racism.
Charles W. Britz
Huntington