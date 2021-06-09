The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The recent violence between Hamas and Israel was not started by Hamas. Rather, it was started by Israel. It was sparked when racist Israeli settlers illegally tried to evict Palestinian families out of Sheikh Jarrah, a neighborhood in East Jerusalem. At the same time, Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa mosque during a prayer service.

Hamas and Israel are not equals. Israel is an occupying terrorist force, while Hamas in Gaza and the rest of Palestine are occupied. It was Israel who stole the land from the Palestinians, who lived in the region for centuries.

Israel is a racist apartheid state. They say that Hamas is a terrorist organization. No! Israel is the terrorist organization. Hamas is merely using its right to defend itself. Gaza is a virtual prison where people endure unbelievable conditions. The U.S. must end its support for Israel now!

Charles W. Britz

Huntington

