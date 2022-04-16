I know I am not from your county. But the views of someone who has been on the inside of the Legislature should be particularly valuable to your readers. Over the years I have lobbied the Legislature about consumer issues like used car warranties, about the rights of surface owners and small mineral owners when the oil and gas drillers come calling, about improvements in divorce courts and laws, and so on. I have done these things as a board president of a statewide consumer organization and as a lawyer for a public interest law firm. I even worked once for the Legislature as a lawyer drafting bills for the legislators.
I have had the privilege of working with Delegate Chad Lovejoy on many of these issues since he has been elected to the Legislature. And he does not just work with me. He is more respected on both sides of the political aisle than about anyone in the Legislature. He listens hard, thinks hard, makes his own decisions and then works hard to do what is best for your readers in his district and the state of West Virginia.
Our state and our state government have problems. We have those problems because there are not enough legislators like Delegate Chad Lovejoy in the Legislature from other parts of West Virginia.
