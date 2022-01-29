No one wants to receive a letter beginning with “We regret to inform you … .” This spells bad news such as loss of a loved one, rejection of an application, or end of an aspirational dream. Nearly everyone experiences regret, remorse, and repentance in life.
Candidate Donald Trump in 2015 shows no regret after calling Sen. John McCain a loser and questioning his status as a war hero, whereas Gen. Mark Milley expresses contrition for accompanying then-President Trump to Lafayette Square in 2020. The short stroll from the White House clears peaceful protestors ending with Trump’s photo op at St. John’s church. Milley repents when saying his presence creates “a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”
Most times, as Mark Twain discerns, “We regret the things we don’t do more than the things we do.” Robert Frost’s poem “The Road Not Taken” depicts melancholy at not experiencing the other, more-traveled road. Would-be lovers lament their inability to woo their intended other, which results in unrequited love. We question our shortcomings to communicate and empathize when suicide or death happens. Here regret becomes compounded by grief and guilt. Kurt Vonnegut sums it up with, “Of all the words of mice and men, the saddest are, It might have been.”
Nowadays we struggle with partisanship, culture wars, and the pandemic. Big Lie propaganda continues to estrange family and friends. We regret not listening more and talking less. Our remorse reflects our attempts to dwell only on the facts. We then hope and pray that a logical interpretation ensues known as the truth. Valuing truth promises a path to righteous justice. Adopt John Rawls’ reconciliation of liberty and equality when he advocates, “The principles of justice … [must be] … chosen behind a veil of ignorance.” Seek redemption by rejecting politics as a religion and pursuing honest debate.
