On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress incorporates Thomas Jefferson’s words “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” into the Declaration of Independence. George Mason influences Jefferson with his Virginia Declaration of Rights. Mason refers to “the enjoyment of life and liberty, with the means of acquiring and possessing property, and pursuing and obtaining happiness and safety.” Those having economic interests edit and ratify the Declaration of Independence. They selfishly delete Jefferson’s passages clarifying and limiting property ownership where he condemns chattel slavery.
Our Founding Forefathers fail to fairly deal with slavery, indigenous people and property ownership. They bequeath these shortcomings to their progeny. Repercussions of indigenous population genocide and slavery still reverberate. Property ownership remains contentious. Many believe ownership entitles unrestrained land usage. Asserting ownership trumps life, whether human, animal or plant.
The Industrial Revolution propels ascendancy of individual privileges over national health and wellbeing. Obsession with unbound individual freedom lacking self-discipline perpetuates personal wants over societal needs. This fuels destructive behaviors: deforestation, strip mining, excessive fossil fuel consumption, unsustainable agriculture, pollution, propagation of invasive species and misuse of natural resources among others. It reduces natural habitat and imperils earth’s fragile ecosystem.
We enjoy modern conveniences, which drive Earth’s sixth mass extinction now well underway. Technological marvels of convenience include smartphones, personal computers, TVs, radios, air conditioning and automobiles, among others. Our ancestors would envy our property, privileges, and pleasures. Yet today, we live with the 3 D’s of doubt, discontent, and distress.
Discard the 3 D’s by declaring “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” in support of biodiversity. Embrace nature with environmental empathy, equity in land management, and just conservation. Reappraise the significance of the good earth when thinking of property and wealth. Recognize nature’s role in happiness as expressed by E.O. Wilson: “Nature holds the key to our aesthetic, intellectual, cognitive and even spiritual satisfaction.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.