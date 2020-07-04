The Star-Spangled Banner intones “O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.” Freedom comes at cost of hard-won wars and internal struggles from our country’s founding until now. Bravery to sustain the republic requires our courage to address often seemingly insurmountable challenges.
Social reform begins with dialogue. Meaningful dialogue demands agreement on basic facts. Facts exist independent of opinions or interpretations. Discovery of truth relies on formulating a valid and consistent interpretation of all available facts using minimum assumptions. New facts often call for courage in distilling truth. Thus, seeking truth entails work, courage, and willingness to admit when you’re wrong. Ultimately, society exercises justice (equity, equality, need) in ascribing value to truth.
Businesses retiring of well-known brand names (Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, Cream-of-Wheat chef, Eskimo Pie, and more) confess to reassessment of truth. Local, state, and federal government removal of Confederate statues from public spaces erected during the Jim Crow era concede to reevaluation of truth. In academia, Bethany College erases Robert C. Byrd’s name from their Health Center, because of his former KKK membership and filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Still, Samuel R. Moore’s guest column titled “Restore Byrd’s name at Bethany College” advocates reinstatement. He observes that Byrd reoriented his life’s trajectory and made public apology in renouncing his past conduct.
Each American generation owns their truths and justice. We benefit from understanding our troubled history. Attempts to rewrite history in our own image constitutes denial; denial aims to impose a false template of reality on our forefathers. Take the opportunity for crucial community change. Conquer bias with well-informed national dialogue. Learn from Mark Twain, who recognizes injustice in the context of authenticity, when he says, “The half-truth is the most cowardly of lies.”
Roger Combs
Ona