For a long time, child care has been undervalued instead of being appreciated. Without child care it will be harder for our economy to recover. Child care is essential for parents to be able to go back to work and not worry about their children being taken care of.
Lauren Wade
Ironton
Biden is not good for America
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been in politics since the 1970s as a senator and later as vice president. During this time, I don’t know of anything positive that he ever did for this country.
Joe Biden has been on the wrong side of major issues since he was a United States senator back in the 1970s. From fighting for the North American Free Trade Agreement, which destroyed our industrial base, to advising President Obama that it was too dangerous to take the raid against Osama bin Laden, and presently accusing President Trump of being racist and wrong for banning travel to and from China because of the coronavirus.
Joe Biden is now hunkered down in his basement, where he is trying to be relevant, criticizing President Trump’s handling of the virus situation.
Based on his past record, or lack of, does anyone think that Joe Biden, as president of the United States, could make the right decisions in a crisis? I do not think he could.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio