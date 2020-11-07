Alex Cole criticizes the addition of a new recycling facility in Ironton. Cole said the company’s plan for recycling plastics is “too costly” to succeed. The reality is there is a serious need for innovation in recycling and there are plenty of success stories.
Ikea has manufactured entire kitchen cabinet sets using recycled PET plastic from water bottles. If shortsighted critics had dismissed PET recycling as Cole dismissed PureCycle’s innovation, those bottles would be adding to the plastic already in landfills, rather than becoming the focal point of a newly remodeled kitchen.
Given our national recycling rate for plastic is a woeful 8%, any new recycling plant and all innovation in plastic recycling should be welcomed.
Jim Bowers
Managing Director
Recycling Facts
Arlington, Va.