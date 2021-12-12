Recycling is an important alternative today, and it is an obvious choice that people make as we see recycle bins overflowing. I am a resident in Proctorville, Ohio, where we have six recycle dumpsters available for use. There is a sign posted that states the “Recycling Rules,” two of which are continually broken: 1. Flatten all cardboard boxes. 2. No plastic bags allowed.
The dumpsters are emptied weekly, and I frequently see recyclable materials lying around the dumpsters at each week’s end because the dumpsters are full. That could be a great sign indicating that everyone wants to recycle, and we need more dumpsters. But unfortunately, that is not the case.
The dumpsters are often filled with large boxes that have not been flattened and large plastic bags filled with recyclables. The large boxes take up a lot of space that could be reduced if flattened. The plastic bags do not pose the same problem regarding available space but they probably impede the process on down the line.
Rules are not put into place to make things difficult for people but rather to create some order in a complex process. Traffic laws are rules that exist to keep us safe while driving. “Recycling Rules” are needed to allow a more efficient operation. I fear that if these rules continue to be broken, this precious free commodity that we enjoy may be taken away.
Folks, please follow the rules to allow recycling to continue in our community and to help preserve the earth that we share!
