War and disease overwhelm Native Americans when Europeans arrive between 1492-1600. European diseases kill indigenous people at a mortality rate of 90%. This crushes the native population of roughly 50 million. Establishing British colonies begins expulsion of Indian survivors. In less than three hours, 1,000 warriors of the Indian Coalition on Nov. 4, 1791, rout U.S. forces of 2,000 soldiers in St. Clair’s defeat. This victory only delays Indian displacement from the Ohio River Valley. In 1794, these tribes lose the Battle of Fallen Timbers and any further postponement of exile.
Estimates place U.S. Indian population in 1800 at about 600,000. Intervening battles and peace agreements ensue between Indians and U.S. Then on June 25, 1876, General Custer takes 600 men into battle at the Little Bighorn. Approximately 3,000 Sioux and Cheyenne warriors led by Crazy Horse destroy them. Despite the Indian victory, the government later compels them to sell and leave the Black Hills. By 1890, Indian U.S. population declines to around 250,000. During the 1920s, the Renegade period and Apache wars end Indian resistance.
Geronimo’s band represent some of the last Native American warriors refusing to accept occupation. Geronimo surrenders in 1886, remaining a prisoner of war for life. In banishment, he becomes a Florida tourist attraction. Later, with Army guards he participates in Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show. The money that he makes allows him to travel with his guards. By 1894, the government relocates Geronimo and his band to Fort Sill, Oklahoma. In February 1909, Geronimo, 79 years old, dies from pneumonia after being thrown from his horse while riding home. He lies outdoors overnight before being found. In final words with his nephew, he contends, “I should have never surrendered. I should have fought until I was the last man alive.”
