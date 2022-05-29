This special day is set aside to honor and respect the memory of our nation’s military servicemen and women who have lost their lives while serving their country. Throughout our history, men and women have been called upon to make great sacrifices that we might enjoy freedom, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. With every challenge our veterans have risen to defend the nation we love. We must never forget their sacrifice, their devotion, and their love of country which has assured our freedom and way of life.
The first Memorial Day ceremony took place in Waterloo, New York, on May 5, 1866. A formal, complete villagewide observance was dedicated to the war dead. Women prepared wreaths, crosses and bouquets for each veteran’s grave. The village was decorated with flags at half-staff, draped in evergreen boughs and black streamers. Parades and speeches were held at each cemetery on this special day.
Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day, was established on May 5, 1868, by Gen. John A. Logan when he issued his General Order 11. He proclaimed May 30 as the day for “strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of our comrades who died in defense of their country” with “the hope that it will be kept up from year to year.” In 1971, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act to establish the last Monday in May each year for the observance of Memorial Day.
The poppy has become a symbol of Memorial Day. The small red flower that we will soon be seeing on collars and lapels is a way to honor all the men and women who left the comfort of their homes and loved ones to serve their country and shed their blood on foreign soil. The poppy was chosen because the fields of the red flowers that grew in Flanders, Belgium, in World War I. The poppies are not sold but given for donations. They are handmade by veterans, which make them feel a part of this special day. Wear a poppy this month to say “thank you” to veterans of all wars. Let them know how we appreciate their service to our country.
God bless America.
Patricia Daugherty
Huntington
Honorary regent, Buford Chapter
National Society of Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution
