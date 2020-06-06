Regarding the riots across the country: How can the nation be surprised by such disorder and violence? Behavior of the masses is often a reflection of behavior of the leadership.
My intake of the news in the last four years has led me to believe that too many of our elected governmental officials cannot or will not constructively engage with persons with whom they disagree. We, the public, excuse any behavior bordering on vindictiveness and find amusing behavior resembling a 3-year-old’s temper tantrum.
Vote this fall, and vote with intention.
Jan Boyd
Chesapeake, Ohio