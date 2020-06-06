Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Regarding the riots across the country: How can the nation be surprised by such disorder and violence? Behavior of the masses is often a reflection of behavior of the leadership.

My intake of the news in the last four years has led me to believe that too many of our elected governmental officials cannot or will not constructively engage with persons with whom they disagree. We, the public, excuse any behavior bordering on vindictiveness and find amusing behavior resembling a 3-year-old’s temper tantrum.

Vote this fall, and vote with intention.

Jan Boyd

Chesapeake, Ohio

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.