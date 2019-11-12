Veterans Day — a date set aside to honor those who we know, to appreciate, to say thank you over and over. We do cherish our veterans.
We should and often do give heartfelt thanks as we remember the men who fought so bravely for our freedom while living in the most contemptible conditions. A trench. A ditch, long and narrow, often filled with water and mud. Living daily with harmful and objectionable mice, also with their related, larger rats. Harmful and parasitic lice. Night after night and day by day, the men, the veterans on the Western Front of World War I.
God bless America.
Norma Thompson
Huntington