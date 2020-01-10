In light of recent events, it will interest people in this area of West Virginia to know that February 1-8 is National Gun Violence Survivor Week.

The first week of February marks the approximate time when gun deaths in the United States will surpass the number of gun deaths experienced by our peer countries in a calendar year.

Accordingly, Moms Demand Action will hold an Advocacy Day at the State Capitol on Friday, February 7, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To learn more about the events scheduled for this day, please text 644-33 and in the text messaging box type "EVENTS."

Hope to see you at the Legislature.

Leonard Deutsch

Huntington

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.