In light of recent events, it will interest people in this area of West Virginia to know that February 1-8 is National Gun Violence Survivor Week.
The first week of February marks the approximate time when gun deaths in the United States will surpass the number of gun deaths experienced by our peer countries in a calendar year.
Accordingly, Moms Demand Action will hold an Advocacy Day at the State Capitol on Friday, February 7, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To learn more about the events scheduled for this day, please text 644-33 and in the text messaging box type "EVENTS."
Hope to see you at the Legislature.
Leonard Deutsch
Huntington