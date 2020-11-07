Essential reporting in volatile times.

As a Christian I could never vote for a person or party that agrees with abortion or homosexual marriage, transgenders, etc. I voted for Donald Trump because he has spoken against abortion and homosexual marriage, transgenders, etc.

Jesus said suffer or allow little children to come unto me. Where does it say abortion is OK? It does say thou shalt not kill. God created male and female and told them to be fruitful and multiply.

When Bill Clinton was president, what he did outside of the White House was private. Not so with Donald Trump. Do you see a double standard?

For me, a vote for Joe Biden was a vote against God!

Gerrol D. Blake

Crown City, Ohio

