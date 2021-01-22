I remember when Barry Morris Goldwater in his 1964 acceptance speech as Republican Party presidential nominee contends, “I would remind you that extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice! And let me remind you also that moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue!” During the election, Lyndon Baines Johnson manages to unfairly label Goldwater as an extremist unfit for the office of POTUS with the “Daisy” ad. Johnson wins in a landslide over Goldwater.
Later in August 1974 at the height of the Watergate scandal, Goldwater with a Republican delegation goes to the White House. On arriving at the White House, they inform President Richard Milhous Nixon that he has lost congressional support. The next day, Nixon resigns.
Not only by words, but by deeds Goldwater shows the courage of a true patriot and qualities of a real leader. Nowadays, clinging to political power trumps the oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution.
Roger Combs
Ona
Former President Trump still has his freedom of speech
Twitter isn’t a government service attempting to suppress speech. Twitter is a privately owned company.
Many Americans own private personal property.
Americans don’t want other people to write messages on their own private personal property (like their house wall) or on the side of their personal vehicle.
Most Americans would feel disgusted if someone could spray paint “Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho for President 2024” on the side of your house wall or business and argue that is their freedom of speech. It’s vandalism of personal property. Most people who own private property or businesses would have that removed with a high-power washer in less than 24 hours.
Twitter isn’t the government stopping Trump from freedom of speech. Twitter is a privately owned company that doesn’t want Trump to write on their wall. So what? Trump can take his business and followers elsewhere.
This is America, and Trump still has the right to freedom of speech.
Trump has the freedom to create his own wall (an independent platform for his expression). He could call this Trump’s Wall. It could be a huge wall where people don’t tweet but simply put “another brick in the wall.”
Trump can erase or delete comments from people with opposing view on his own personal private platform.
Danny Pettry II
Kenova
Suppressing dissenting views eventually leads to trouble
As I watch events unfold in D.C. and across our country, I am constantly reminded of the prescience of George Orwell’s “1984.” One of the fundamental blocks of stability in our country is the ability of the people to express their dissatisfaction with anyone — personal, officials or even the entire government. When that is denied, then pressure starts to build until something breaks loose. We have seen this in the BLM riots, where people felt that their complaints had been suppressed or ignored. Now, we have seen that happen again in D.C., but with much different results.
While the BLM takeovers of government buildings was lauded by the press and public figures as a “mostly peaceful expression,” the D.C. event has brought massive reaction from the FBI, Secret Service and many other law enforcement groups. But it has also extended to blocks of communication by Twitter and Facebook, and the banning of an entire discussion media, Parler. Essentially, these de-facto public service companies have imposed their own standards on what can be said. Or, “You can say anything you want as long as it agrees with my position.”
To me, this is a very dangerous approach. Safety valves are put on boilers to allow excess pressure to escape safely. When you block that relief, you are setting the stage for a massive explosion. Sadly, too many people and companies today have adopted the attitude that only their viewpoint should be tolerated. This does not bode well for our futures, both as individuals and as a country.
George McKinney
Hurricane, W.Va.