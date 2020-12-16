I graduated from Huntington East High School in the spring of 1950. That fall I joined a small group of boys and girls selling magazine subscriptions to retail stores and college students, traveling to the California coast.
We were taught that the more subscribers a magazine had, the more willing a business was to advertise in their magazines. I suppose the same holds true today and would probably apply to newspapers as well.
If you are reading this in a printed newspaper, you are very fortunate. Many long-published and well-known newspapers throughout the nation have been forced to go out of business. If you are not a regular subscriber to this newspaper, I believe you would be welcomed as a subscriber by calling their office.
As a subscriber, I can think of only two ways to receive the newspaper — by U.S. mail or by a newspaper carrier. These are dedicated people we seldom, if ever, see. They usually deliver the newspapers during the wee hours of the morning, when most of us are asleep.
I believe we should show them our gratitude by giving them a reward of a tip at this time of year.
If you are a subscriber to this newspaper, you can add a special tip to your invoice. If you know your carrier’s address, you can mail a tip to them personally. From my past experience as a newspaper carrier during my high school days, I’m sure this would be greatly appreciated by the carriers today.
Merlin Lee Ball
Huntington