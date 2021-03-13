Your March 2 article, “Senate passes bill to permit ATMs near video lottery terminals,” mischaracterizes my organization’s September 2019 report “Responsible Gaming: Regulations and Statutes.” Our report does not provide “suggestions for responsible gaming” as stated in your article, nor does it suggest prohibitions on ATMs near video lottery machines. Rather, the report is a comprehensive collection of existing statutes and regulations in 28 states, plus the District of Columbia, with commercial casinos or sports betting. It is a reference document, not a set of recommendations.
To find recommendations for policies that advance responsible gaming and the prevention of problem gambling, and that aim to hold government accountable for supporting effective solutions, we refer you to the Responsible Gambling Collaborative. The AGA is a founding member of the Collaborative, established in 2018 along with responsible gaming advocates, researchers and academics. The Collaborative’s “Responsible Gambling Effectiveness Principles” promote the most effective ways to foster responsible gaming.
Casey Clark
Senior vice president, strategic communications
American Gaming Association