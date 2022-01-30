It is wonderful that the New Beginning Pregnancy Resource Center is providing needed support for children and parents. There are never guarantees that a child will grow up to be a healthy, functioning adult; deprivation, abuse and neglect most certainly make this more difficult.
The right to life movement wishes to take away reproductive choice from women no matter the circumstances including rape and incest. Young girls can become pregnant at an early age long before they are ready to be a parent. There are circumstances in which a pregnancy can result in death for the mother and child. Organizations like the New Pregnancy Resource Center, while providing important support and resources, contribute to the fantasy that all will be well because of their support and so women shouldn’t terminate a pregnancy, no matter the circumstances.
It seems that the right to life supporters believe that a woman’s decision to terminate a pregnancy is made in a flippant, irresponsible manner. Most women who have been pregnant say that they feel a connection to their unborn child. It is not an easy decision, but one that must be between a woman and her health care provider.
Providing support to women would be helpful in preventing the decision to terminate a pregnancy. A woman should know that financial and emotional support will be provided and that her child will have basic needs met as well as protection from neglect/abuse and opportunities for quality education. This support must go beyond infancy and early childhood.
Only the woman who is pregnant knows her unique situation. The right to terminate a pregnancy must be considered a basic right, not a decision made by legislators. The sanctity of life must be honored well beyond the womb.
