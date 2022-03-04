If the current legislative session has shown West Virginians anything, it is that our Republican legislators are utterly heartless when it comes to trying to make West Virginia a better place for all of us — not just the chosen few who are rich, white or evangelical Christians.
The range of proposed legislation has run the gamut from “Possibly a good idea” all the way to “What are they thinking?” but it all has one thing in common — if enacted, it makes West Virginia a meaner, less tolerant, ethically poorer and generally more unpleasant place to live.
Is this really the kind of legacy we want to create for ourselves? Election primaries are coming soon. Look at the current crop of Republicans and ask yourself, Is this truly who we want to be? I think we are better than that. Much, much better. And we deserve to be represented by better people than the current crop of Republicans.
