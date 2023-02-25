Just when you think the current legislative session can’t get any dumber, along comes a Republican who wants to ignore science, public health and basic common sense, all in the name of “choice.” This time it is Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio, who wants to make it OK for parents to get a “philosophical or religious exemption” for the childhood immunizations required of all West Virginia children before they can attend public schools.
Think about that for a minute. West Virginia currently has one of the strictest school vaccination laws in the nation, with very, very few exceptions. As a consequence, when was the last time you read about a measles outbreak in a West Virginia school? How about whooping cough? Or mumps? A Republican wants to make it OK for parents to send their unvaccinated kids to public schools so they won’t be “deprived of an education,” which their parents apparently missed out on if they don’t think their kids need to be vaccinated.
There is choice, and then there is stupidity. Why should any one person be given the “choice” to put hundreds of other children at risk of a potentially fatal disease, just because they want to be free to endanger their own children? And it’s not just the kids in the schools — it’s their brothers and sisters and cousins at home who would be put at risk. The senator sponsoring this stupidity denied that there would be any problems at all, despite recent evidence in surrounding states to the contrary.
Why are Republicans so dead-set on doing dumb things that put the rest of us in harm’s way?
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.