Just when you think the current legislative session can’t get any dumber, along comes a Republican who wants to ignore science, public health and basic common sense, all in the name of “choice.” This time it is Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio, who wants to make it OK for parents to get a “philosophical or religious exemption” for the childhood immunizations required of all West Virginia children before they can attend public schools.

Think about that for a minute. West Virginia currently has one of the strictest school vaccination laws in the nation, with very, very few exceptions. As a consequence, when was the last time you read about a measles outbreak in a West Virginia school? How about whooping cough? Or mumps? A Republican wants to make it OK for parents to send their unvaccinated kids to public schools so they won’t be “deprived of an education,” which their parents apparently missed out on if they don’t think their kids need to be vaccinated.

