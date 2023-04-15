Republicans say it is not insurrection when Donald Trump leads a physical riot on Jan. 6, but they say it is insurrection when three Democrat members speak out on the floor of the Tennessee House instead of shining leadership’s shoes.
Republicans say it is not okay when a Democrat in Manhattan prosecutes a Republican president for too much nickel-and-dime crime, but it is okay when state Republican AGs try to remove local Democrat district attorneys for not prosecuting enough nickel and dime crime.
Have you noticed that members of the hypocrisy party are determined to have it both ways no matter what cost to their reputation? A good reputation is not necessary to get re-elected, anyway.
Republicans have retreated all the way to the fortress on the top of the hill. They have left the memories of their ancestors and the futures of their grandchildren in the blood-stained ravine below. All they want to do is guard the ill-gotten gain of unregulated industries and banks, campaign donors, and their own unearned income.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.