Republicans say it is not insurrection when Donald Trump leads a physical riot on Jan. 6, but they say it is insurrection when three Democrat members speak out on the floor of the Tennessee House instead of shining leadership’s shoes.

Republicans say it is not okay when a Democrat in Manhattan prosecutes a Republican president for too much nickel-and-dime crime, but it is okay when state Republican AGs try to remove local Democrat district attorneys for not prosecuting enough nickel and dime crime.

