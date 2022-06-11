Cars pass by the site every day now, but it is not the same. A school has swallowed it up, and, in the summer, there is mostly silence.
Once upon a time, summer days were filled with children’s voices, chatter from the players, and hurrahs from the parents. On a special day, a baseball would sail over the left field fence and splash into 3rd Avenue, or it would clear the center field fence and, with luck, roll to the front door of Highlawn Pharmacy. There was a time when boys and girls learned how to win and lose, developed character, and just had good ole fun on that field.
You see, the best days of my life were spent on that field when we won the league championship in 1964. Later, I coached hundreds of children there as they learned how to play the national pastime. If you took a snapshot of the field back then, you would likely see children and adults with names like Butler, Banks, Shortridge, Pepper, Adkins, Sager, Robateau, Doss, Dixon, Corum, Jones, Verbage, Hutchinson and Willis. You would see red for the B&B, green for Kerr Glass, red for Willet Kitchen Cabinets and dark blue for all Cobb Adkins’ kids. There were shutouts, no-hitters, stolen bases, strikeouts and heated arguments. If you were hungry or thirsty, Jenny Nibert ran the concession stand. If you had to use the bathroom, you were mostly out of luck. You knew not to bother the barber across the street. Foul balls could be quite entertaining given that there were so many windows behind the backstop.
Buried under that small piece of Huntington are thousands upon thousands of memories of the way things used to be. We were young then. Baseball was important. The outcome of each game was a historic event. Now, what was such a memorable place is just a parcel of ground with a building on top of it. But, for those of us with gray hair and older bodies, it was where we were the most alive. Our memories remind us of another time when playing ball in that field was the most important event in the world.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.