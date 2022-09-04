The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

After Chris Rock makes a hurtful joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Academy Awards, Will Smith strides on stage and strikes him. Moments before Will laughs at Chris’ joke until seeing Jada’s expression. Everyone sympathizes with Will by wanting to smack an irreverent jokester over an intolerable barb. However, best ignore ridicule and abstain from violence.

Trump’s nicknames (Little Marco, Lyin’ Ted, Low Energy Jeb, Crooked Hillary, Wild Bill Clinton, Sleepy Creepy Joe, Pocahontas, Alfred E. Newman, Crazy Bernie, among others) rattle opponents. He employs impetuous manchild facade in campaigns for Apprentice-like candidates. His political disciples adopt name calling, reveling in past grievances and conspiracy theories. News media trumpet 2020 election deniers’ sound bites. Commentary on FBI Mar-a-Largo estate search warrant floods media. Best recall Theodore Roosevelt’s words, “No man is above the law, and no man is below it; nor do we ask any man’s permission when we require him to obey it. Obedience to the law is demanded as a right; not asked as a favor.” So, resist Trump-world siren call and respect the rule of law.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you