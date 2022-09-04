After Chris Rock makes a hurtful joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Academy Awards, Will Smith strides on stage and strikes him. Moments before Will laughs at Chris’ joke until seeing Jada’s expression. Everyone sympathizes with Will by wanting to smack an irreverent jokester over an intolerable barb. However, best ignore ridicule and abstain from violence.
Trump’s nicknames (Little Marco, Lyin’ Ted, Low Energy Jeb, Crooked Hillary, Wild Bill Clinton, Sleepy Creepy Joe, Pocahontas, Alfred E. Newman, Crazy Bernie, among others) rattle opponents. He employs impetuous manchild facade in campaigns for Apprentice-like candidates. His political disciples adopt name calling, reveling in past grievances and conspiracy theories. News media trumpet 2020 election deniers’ sound bites. Commentary on FBI Mar-a-Largo estate search warrant floods media. Best recall Theodore Roosevelt’s words, “No man is above the law, and no man is below it; nor do we ask any man’s permission when we require him to obey it. Obedience to the law is demanded as a right; not asked as a favor.” So, resist Trump-world siren call and respect the rule of law.
Dismiss entertainment masquerading as news. Deal with tenacious COVID-19 aftereffects, Putin’s war, inflation, western U.S./European drought, Midwest heat waves, Appalachian floods and others. Proceed by considering Nicholas Murray Butler’s stereotypes, where individuals fall into one of three types — those who make things happen, watch things happen, or don’t know what happened. Best make something happen: Champion political candidates dedicated to the public good, not self-promotion.
