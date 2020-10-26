This is an open reply to Derrick Evans’ candidate column in this publication. I hope you and you constituents read this. You claim you will push “Christian” values in the state government, correct? You do realize pushing Christian laws through any government entity whether state or federal is outlawed per the Constitution’s First Amendment. I hope you know that, being a candidate.
Secondly, the NRA is not something to be proud of. They have been tainted by Russian money. Look that up, please; you have Google.
You claim to be pro-life. What of the African-American people killed in acts of police brutality, transgender persons killed under the guise of bigotry, immigrant women that were forcibly sterilized? What of those lives? Will you fight to protect them too?
Then you rail on the LGBTQ population here. You mention Christian business owners. Doesn’t everyone, if you are pro-life, deserve to be treated equally under the law, have a level playing field, and have protections under the law the same as you? Did your God love everyone except us? I don’t think it is like that. Remember Jesus’s commandment to love one another, as I loved you? That applies to us, too. To implement laws such as which you propose equates to the same thing as sharia law. And I am sure that as a GOP member that’s not something you wish to be equated with, correct?
I urge you to reconsider this stance and your constituents to weigh this heavily.
Natasha A. Kerensky
Culloden