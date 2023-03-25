It is apparent that governments are instituted to protect residents, not exploit them. However, the mainstream philosophy today seems to believe the opposite, that government exists to liberate citizens of all ages from any constraints so unregulated capitalism can work its way on them.
The state of Utah has passed a law regulating social media that requires things like verifying the age of users before granting access, obtaining parental consent to open an account, and prohibiting the use of design features known to cause addiction. (“Requiring age verification,” Salt Lake Tribune, 3-17-23)
Those who believe in full empowerment for little tykes as soon as they pop out of the womb are worried about offending First Amendment speech rights. Children clearly are not fully enfranchised as to speech rights until they can vote. Then they can speak out loud and clear.
We want our kids to survive childhood and become stable adults who can contribute to society. Children are ill-equipped to survive all the technological depredations aimed at seducing them today. Their maturation takes decades. They mumble incoherently throughout their K-12 education, so there should be no worries about curtailing access to media platforms that most of their parents can’t even handle.
