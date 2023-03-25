The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

It is apparent that governments are instituted to protect residents, not exploit them. However, the mainstream philosophy today seems to believe the opposite, that government exists to liberate citizens of all ages from any constraints so unregulated capitalism can work its way on them.

The state of Utah has passed a law regulating social media that requires things like verifying the age of users before granting access, obtaining parental consent to open an account, and prohibiting the use of design features known to cause addiction. (“Requiring age verification,” Salt Lake Tribune, 3-17-23)

