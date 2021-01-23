The West Virginia Legislature has convened. This year let’s focus on increasing the the paychecks of so many retired state employees. I have been retired for 15 years as of Jan. 1, and in that time I have never received any type of cost of living pay increase. Why, I ask you? Gov. Jim Justice and Senator Robert Plymale, let’s make this the year that you do something for those of us who worked for 25 to 30 years for the state.
I watch the new legislation that is introduced each year in hopes of seeing some type of increase in the retirement checks for the retired workers, but it never seems to be important to those in Charleston who have been elected to serve the citizens. Let’s make 2021 the year you do the right thing and give retired state workers an increase in their monthly check. Go over to the retirement office and see just what some of the retired workers are making. You will be astonished as just how low the monthly benefit checks are for some retired workers. It’s below the poverty line.
In closing, I ask the governor and all the members of the state legislature to do the right thing. Give the retirees at least a cost of living increase.
Shirley A. Lawson
Huntington, West Virginia