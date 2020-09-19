Joyce Clark is seeking re-election to District 1 on Huntington City Council. District 1 includes all of Westmoreland and part of the West End of Huntington. Joyce has spent her adult life in public service. During this expansive time we have seen her character and dedication and how it has developed her experience and knowledge in public relations, budgets, finance and federal regulations. Her work has also developed valuable relationships with local, state and federal officials.
Joyce has served on Huntington City Council since 2011, completing the term of Jim Ritter and then being elected to two full terms. On Council, she serves as the chair of the Administration and Finance Committee; former chair and current member of the Economic Development Committee; and former chair and current member of the Personnel Committee.
Her many community positions include service on the Wayne County Board of Education, four years; Wayne County Economic Development Authority, eight years; Wayne County Family Resource Network, eight years; executive director of the Wayne County Habitat for Humanity, six years; commissioner, Huntington Housing Authority, eight years; corporate board of the Neighborhood Institute of Huntington, eight years, two serving as president; Westmoreland Neighborhood Association president, 10 years; community involvement liaison, Spring Valley High School; and service as president of Kellogg, Westmoreland and Vinson PTAs.
In these challenging times there is no substitute for experience. Re-elect Joyce Clark, a proven leader, for District 1 on Huntington City Council.
Carole Boster
Huntington