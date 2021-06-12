The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Here we go again. Good old Joe Biden. No taxes for the poor or middle class. The tax cut President Trump gave the middle class will expire soon and your taxes will go up.

Inflation is the most damaging tax there is. Fuel is up, lumber has almost doubled in price and it will raise taxes on everything you eat, drink or use.

Yes, we need to work on infrastructure and the environment. The country at home and abroad was doing great. Now we’re right back to the Obama days. Wake up, America!

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

