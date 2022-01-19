We are a few days removed from Martin Luther King Day. We’ve done our due diligence in recognizing arguably the single most notable promoter of civil rights in U.S. history. Many have gathered in groups and celebrated diversity among religions, ethnicity, sexual identity, et al. We’ve rehearsed and/or been informed of the principles espoused by Dr. King.
However, there’s a proverbial elephant lumbering through the room. While we applaud the ideals and efforts of Dr. King, there is a substantial campaign to deny one of the most basic of rights for citizens in an open democracy — the ability to exercise the right to vote. It appears to me a bit hypocritical that men and women seated under oath to protect the constitutional rights of citizens are openly selective as to which citizens they protect. I can’t help wondering what they’re afraid of. Could it be the fear of majority rule?
A commentary from my Sunday lesson states, “Leaders and the people under their authority must work as partners in progress; not one oppress the other. We citizens must hold leaders accountable to lead us under that protection of God’s authority.”
You and I must be doggedly committed to accessing entrance into the rooms where major decisions are made. We must become more determined to occupy seats at the tables where policies that affect us and our progeny for decades to come are crafted. You and I must adamantly insist upon our rights to vote. Until we demonstrate the ability to at least influence elections — whether local, statewide and nationally — our apathy will be continually taken for granted.
Now that the 2022 MLK festivities are concluded, we’re free to pack our conscience in storage and return to business as usual — until next year.
