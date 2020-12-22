During our last Zoom Bible study before Christmas, I asked participants to share a special memory. One member surprised me with an ornate brass bell. She said it had meaning because it was used whenever she or her siblings got sick. If they needed something, the sick child would ring the bell and their mother would instantly appear. She associated the bell with healing.
She also said her neighbor association had encouraged everyone to ring a bell for two minutes at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. She would use her “healing bell.”
This idea was hatched by two women from Falkirk, Scotland. The Falkirk Herald reported, “The duo devised the idea as away of spreading Christmas cheer at the end of a demanding year.” Their Facebook page is “Worldwide Santas Christmas Eve Jingle.”
No one has escaped some form of loss this year. Many people suffered or died from COVID-19. Many felt a sense of loss over the 2020 elections. Many experienced the pain of racial inequality. Many lost their jobs and stood in unemployment and food pantry lines for the first time.
Perhaps we can find unity in loss. Perhaps for just two minutes we can share our common sense of loss by ringing a bell.
We normally associate celebrations with victory, not loss, as when church bells rang out across the country during the bicentennial celebration on July 4, 1976. But don’t we also remember our losses like the Marshall plane crash every Nov. 14? By recognizing these losses, we can measure how far we have come.
Let’s get the word out in your neighborhood or city to ring a bell at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. It doesn’t matter if you are Christian or Muslim, Democrat or Republican, black or white. We all could use some “healing bells.” Merry Christmas!
John Yeager
Pastor, Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, Huntington