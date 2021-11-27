Kyle Rittenhouse being acquitted of the charges against him gives a ray of hope that justice is still alive in the United States. It reinforces the right of self-defense and the right to bear arms.
The corrupt media lied during the trial saying falsely that Rittenhouse was a racist and a white supremacist. They misstated the facts to make Rittenhouse look guilty. During the trial, President Biden said that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist. After the trial, Vice President Harris said that our justice system has a long way to go to be fair.
During the trial there was a large force of National Guard and other police forces in place in anticipation of riots if Rittenhouse was found innocent. Last summer, when anarchists were burning and looting cities, President Trump offered to give cities National Guard units and any other forces that the cities needed. The city officials refused any help; had they accepted help this the Rittenhouse incident probably would not have occurred.
To prevent this type of situation in the future we must fully fund our police with enough personnel to maintain law and order.
