Once again and for the umpteenth time, readers of opinion pages in The Herald-Dispatch are subjected to pure hate by columnists Eugene Robinson and Dana Milbank concerning the “other” political party. Mr. Robinson can barely get a paragraph on the page without attacking Donald Trump, arguably one of the best presidents to sit in the White House from either party. Both columnists completely ignore the facts staring at them in the daily news about real conditions affecting you and me and all Americans. With their spin, you would think all is on track for four more years of Mr. Biden’s wonderful socialist programs. Would it be that both writers are just beginning to feel a little push back from readers who are using their own eyes and brains to say “enough”? There is so much hate in the world to go around, we don’t need a smoking ruin of the other political party to appease either writer’s need for recognition by completely opposing anything and everything Republican. With both writers’ diatribe, it gives a whole new meaning to the word “free” press, as this is a paid opinion.
