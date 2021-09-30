I wish to express my feelings regarding your editorial page. Some of the writers are very objective, and others are very prejudicial. Some of the more objective I tend to agree with. I do respect all of their views. There is, however, one who sickens me with his negativism, somewhat racially motivated and always reeking with hate. Eugene Robinson, who bitterly hates former President Donald Trump and who lets his hatred pour over into all his editorials, appears in two out of your six issues of The Herald-Dispatch. This is disgusting.
His radical liberal views were never more apparent than in his recent article of the dismantling of Robert E. Lee’s statue. He seemed to delight in debasing this fine American who championed the cause of the South against great odds. This act of tearing down a piece of history only enhanced the dividing of America. The socialists, some who lean toward Marxism, intend to dismantle statues across our land of historical heroes.
We must stand steadfast and firm in our beliefs that we have a wonderful history and that we love this great country. May we continue to uphold our constitution and our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.