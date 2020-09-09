A recent letter writer told us in big words about Rome. Rome spread out its empire too far. Couldn’t cover it militarily. Moral decay in Rome. Men fighting in the Coliseum to the death to please the crowd.
Just like today, giving in to mob rule. Americans need to stand up. Wake up. Defend your way of life.
A generation which ignores history has no past and no future. Men made this country, not cowards.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington
Trump not about ‘law and order’
A law and order president? When he went to a state whose leaders had directed people to wear masks, they booed. Instead of getting back on the people’s airplane and going back home, he let the people break the law, and he just smiled.
Law and order? He could get away with killing someone on 5th Avenue in New York City. Well, not following rules for masks and social distance is causing people to die! So the leader of our country is certainly causing more deaths and getting away with it.
He doesn’t like Democrats and makes fun of disabilities. Where has he united the country like he promised?
Edna Maddox
Huntington
Greed drove up gasoline prices
As you can see, we are being ripped off by the oil companies again. They are using the hurricane, but I can prove they are just greedy story tellers. Several years ago we had four or five hurricanes, and the gas went up to $4 a gallon. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that it was just an excuse to rip us off again.
And the gas stations around here do the same. Stations on this end of Barboursville rarely increase their prices. But at one nearby they only go up 20 cents on the gallon.
So thanks to all those involved for taking care of your neighbors in their time of the COVID-19, adding to our problems. LOL.
Randell Mullin
Barboursville