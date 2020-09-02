Voters of West Virginia’s 17th House of Delegates district could not ask for a more dedicated leader and public servant than Jeanette Rowsey. I have not known her all that long, but I have observed her in action over the last several years.
From early 2017 where she pressed Rep. Evan Jenkins to preserve access to medical care for thousands of vulnerable West Virginians and protect the Affordable Care Act. From her leadership in the 2019 legislative session over the hard-fought and successful passage of bills in both chambers to cap insulin copays, providing much relief to our 240,000 residents with diabetes. And from the selfless efforts throughout the shutdown getting vulnerable people the essential supplies they needed, coordinated by the WV FOOD ER group, often shopping and delivering these supplies herself.
Rowsey is a true public servant in every sense of the word. Her dedication and compassion for all the working people of this state is evidenced by her actions and not just her words. But she is also a leader and inspiration to women in particular. I have seen her use her position as a candidate not only to advocate for issues of particular importance to women but also to actively listen and seek out the concerns and opinions of people who generally don’t get asked all that often what they think or care about. And I’ve seen her use her own talents and resources to lift up her fellow women in pursuit of their own goals.
From all that I have observed I am confident that not only will Jeanette Rowsey be dedicated to the working people of this state, I believe her skills and commitment will also make her a truly effective delegate for the people of District 17.
Bonnie Marquis
Huntington