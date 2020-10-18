I feel that Jeanette Rowsey has an outstanding quality of character and superior technical skills and this combination makes her a perfect choice to represent WV House District 17. I’ll illustrate this with a few examples I’ve personally witnessed in the nearly five years I’ve known her.
I first met Jeanette in her role as coordinator of the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach, which provides a free meal each month for anyone who wants one. People come from far and wide to Barboursville to enjoy these meals and the social interaction. It’s no small task to design a menu and coordinate all the volunteer helpers who prepare food to serve 100 or more people, but Jeanette does this flawlessly month after month.
I’ve been in numerous events that Jeanette has attended, and sometimes as topics are discussed people have differences of opinion and things might get a little testy and argumentative. But Jeanette, with her gentle demeanor and friendly smile, has a way of stepping in and calming things down with an approach that doesn’t alienate anyone. Jeanette is a uniter and not a divider, and such a skill is sorely needed in the political climate today.
I’m the proud possessor of an amazing book Jeanette researched, wrote, and published, titled “The Lost Village of Barboursville.” This book gives the history of Barboursville’s first 200 years of existence from 1813 to 2013. It was published in 2013 to coincide with the Village’s bicentennial celebration. The book is factual and also very entertaining to read with many interesting anecdotes and pictures. Jeanette spent about two years of dedicated hard effort doing research for, and writing, this wonderful book.
Jeanette’s extensive, multi-faceted background and long history in dealing with people, coupled with her good heart, passion, intelligence, competence, dedication, and perseverance make her a perfect choice to represent District 17.
Larry Brumfield
Barboursville