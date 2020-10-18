I know Jeanette Rowsey as a former neighbor and a friend and colleague in many organizations. She is a person of faith — an active member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church — and is also active in many civic and social groups in the Huntington area. Jeanette is the kind of person who never met a stranger and is able to form a quick connection with those she meets; she seems always concerned about what she can do to help others.
She is also particularly concerned that all West Virginians have a healthy environment to live in. I know this concern encompasses everything from water preservation to healthy schools and a fair and just legislative environment. Jeanette will be a friend to teachers, those who need better access to healthcare, and those seeking relief from any kind of environmental degradation. She truly cares about people and the environment we all share.
She also cares about providing diverse economic development opportunities to West Virginians. We need Jeanette in the House of Delegates’ District 17; she will work hard for all of us — not just the wealthy and powerful — to provide better opportunities for all West Virginians.
Robin Blakeman
Huntington